Image copyright AFP Image caption The handbag containing €14,000 (£12,400; $16,800) was left on board a subway by its 79-year-old owner

Berlin police have praised an Iraqi refugee who handed in a handbag she found containing €14,000 (£12,400; $16,800).

The bag was left on a U-Bahn (subway) train last Friday night by a 78-year-old woman.

Moments after leaving it, she realised her mistake and told train authorities, but they were unable to trace the bag.

It had been found by a 16-year-old Iraqi student, who told her mother. Two days later they handed it in.

On Tuesday, Berlin police tweeted their praise:

"A student found a handbag with €14,000 and handed it over to police. The owner is happy. We say excellent and thank you," it said.

The family, who live in a refugee centre, are likely to receive a reward for their honesty, say German media.

Under German law, the applicable reward is three percent for objects or money turned in - though this is halved if the valuables are found on public transport. That would leave the family with a €210 reward.