Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mary Murphy, the island's postmistress, sold the winning ticket from her post office on Monday

It's the lottery jackpot mystery that has left a small island off the southern tip of the Republic of Ireland feeling lucky.

There is one winning ticket, with a 500,000 euro (£442,555) jackpot - and only 180 possible local winners.

That's the population of Bere Island, County Cork, where the ticket was sold.

And, in a twist reminiscent of comedy film Waking Ned, no one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

'Bought by a local'

Mary Murphy, who sold the winning ticket from the post office that she runs, said nothing like this had happened on the island before.

"It's great news, marvellous news," she told local radio station C103. "It's fantastic for Bere Island."

Ms Murphy said she believed the winning ticket had to have been "bought by a local" - but added that she wasn't the lucky winner.

"I did buy my ticket yesterday evening, but I checked straight away when I got the phone call this morning," she said.

"Twenty euros is the most anybody has won from me on a lottery ticket, so it's a bit of difference alright!"