Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A three-acre site of woodland was cleared over the weekend as part of the investigation into Trevor Deely's disappearance

A search in Dublin for the remains of 22-year-old man who disappeared 17 years ago has ended.

Trevor Deely was last seen walking home from a Christmas party in the Baggot Street area in December 2000.

The extensive search of a three-acre woodland site in Chapelizod began just under six weeks ago after police obtained new information.

A section of the River Liffey was also searched, but no evidence relating to Mr Deely was found.

Police are now restoring the site to the way it was before the search began on 12 August.

CCTV footage from the night Mr Deely went missing was enhanced in England using specialist technology.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Earlier this year a team of six detectives began conducting a complete review of Mr Deely's disappearance

It shows Mr Deely talking to a man dressed in black outside the Bank of Ireland - where Trevor worked - on Baggot Street.

It is understood Mr Deely had gone to his office to get an umbrella after the party at a nearby hotel.

The last sighting of Mr Deely was on CCTV footage that showed him crossing Baggot Street bridge and walking towards Haddington Road in Ballsbridge.

Police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.