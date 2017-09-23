Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why some Catalans want independence

A Spanish official has taken command of local policing in Catalonia to stop the disputed independence referendum, the public prosecutor's office says.

Diego Pérez de los Cobos, a colonel in the Guardia Civil, will direct both Catalan and Spanish police forces in the autonomous region.

The decision has been justified as a way to achieve better co-ordination.

But Catalan authorities have rejected the move, saying it is an attempt to interfere in the regional police.

Thousands of extra police are being sent to the region to block the vote due on 1 October.

The constitutional court says the vote is illegal but Catalan leaders are determined to hold it.

The public prosecutor's office justified the colonel's appointment on the basis of a law governing joint operations in an autonomous region.

The order will remain in place until 1 October, Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia reports.

Image copyright David Borrat/ARA Image caption A Catalan independence flag is reflected in a Spanish policeman's sun glasses this week

Joaquim Forn, Catalonia's interior chief, said on Twitter (in Catalan) that the local government did not "accept this interference" in the regional police, known officially as the Mossos d'Esquadra.

It was not immediately clear whether the regional authorities and the Mossos could oppose the move.

Unnamed interior ministry sources quoted by Spanish media denied that the move was interference in the Mossos, saying that the decision was needed to improve co-ordination between the different bodies involved in the operations.

They added that the Mossos would remain in charge of all its other activities.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The referendum issue has been peaceful so far but police scuffled with Catalan demonstrators this week

The Spanish authorities have sought to stop the independence vote by seizing voting materials, imposing fines on top officials and arresting temporarily dozens of politicians.

At an event held by his conservative Popular Party in Mallorca, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy repeated that the vote would not take place.

"It would be sensible, reasonable and democratic to stop and say, there won't be a referendum, which they know won't happen," he was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

Some demonstrators gathered in Barcelona on Saturday while hundreds of farmers, many on tractors, joined a protest in the city of Lleida.

Separatist parties who control the Catalan parliament pushed through the referendum law earlier this month after unsuccessfully demanding for years the right to hold a free vote on self-determination.

Catalonia, a wealthy region of 7.5 million people in north-eastern Spain, has its own language and culture but is not recognised as a separate nation by the Spanish state.