A woman in her 60s has been killed and two other people injured in a crash in County Monaghan.

Two cars collided on the Monaghan to Ballybay Road at about 16:45 on Saturday.

The woman who died was a passenger in one of the cars. The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured.

The driver of the second car - a man in his 40s - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.