Violence has broken out in Catalonia during a massive police operation to halt an independence referendum which Spain's constitutional court has suspended.

Emergency services in Catalonia have treated people who were injured when police smashed their way into polling stations to seize ballot boxes.

Warning: Some of the images below contain scenes of a violent nature

Image copyright EPA Image caption National riot police carried this woman away from a gathering outside a school in Barcelona

Image copyright EPA Image caption There were angry scenes outside this polling centre in Girona

Image copyright EPA Image caption Spanish National Police seized this ballot box during a raid in the Cappont neighbourhood of Lleida

Image copyright UGC Image caption An eyewitness in Barcelona sent this photo to the BBC's Tom Burridge - the man had been caught up in scuffles at a polling station