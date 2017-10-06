Image copyright EPA Image caption The Kazakhstan-registered bus was destroyed by an oncoming passenger train

At least 19 people were killed when a train hit a bus on a crossing in the Russian region of Vladimir, 100km (62 miles) east of Moscow.

Russian media report that the driver may have stalled the engine after ignoring a red warning signal.

Authorities said the driver had tried to get the 55 passengers from Uzbekistan to leave the bus.

The Russian Tass news agency reported that some escaped passengers attempted to move the bus before the collision.

It said all of those who died were on board and no train passengers were injured in the incident.

The crash reportedly happened at about 03:30 local time (00:30 GMT) near a station in Pokrov.

The bus and the two drivers on board were reportedly from Kazakhstan.

A spokeswoman for the regional governor's office described the bus as being "literally torn apart" by the oncoming train.