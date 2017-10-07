Journalist Kim Wall's head is found

The head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall has been found, two months after she disappeared on trip with a Danish submariner, Danish police say.

Her head was found in a bag that also contained two legs, Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller said. Another bag contained her missing clothes.

Ms Wall's torso was found in the sea off Copenhagen 11 days after she boarded Peter Madsen's submarine on 10 August.

He denies murdering her.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.