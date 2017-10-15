Image copyright RTE Image caption Micheál Martin said Northern Ireland's voice was not being heard at Brexit negotiations

The leader of Fianna Fáil has called on the DUP and Sinn Féin to establish an executive that will deal with Brexit.

Micheál Martin made the comments during his party's annual Ard Fheis (conference) in Dublin on Saturday.

Mr Martin added that Northern Ireland's voice was not being heard in negotiations due to the lack of devolution.

The power-sharing assembly in NI collapsed in January.

On Saturday, the DUP said suggestions that a deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont was imminent had "no basis in fact".

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said the reason resolution had not been reached was "because the DUP has to get itself into a psychological space which so far it has resisted".

'Threatening political progress'

Mr Martin told Fianna Fáil delegates that one way to halt the issues posed by Brexit would be the creation of a special economic zone.

He said this would stop new barriers and continue new trade.

Mr Martin added that such a proposal would require a working assembly and executive at Stormont.

Image copyright RTE Image caption The Fianna Fáil leader was addressing the party's annual Ard Fheis in Dublin

"Central to getting through Brexit is for the northern executive and assembly to be re-established," he said.

"Northern Ireland is not at the table and its voice cannot be heard.

"The failure of Sinn Féin and the DUP to govern is threatening the progress achieved over the last 20 years.

"It is leaving Northern Ireland with no say as the Tory-civil war continues to make a bad Brexit decision even worse.

"They need to get back to doing what they were elected to do and are still being paid to do - establish a government and work for the people."

On Friday, Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said EU leaders need to know soon who they can talk to in Northern Ireland about Brexit.