The car bombing that killed investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia has left Malta in shock, alarmed that organised crime and political vendettas may have spiralled out of control.

"There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate," she wrote in her last blog post, published shortly before her car exploded.

Caruana Galizia, 53, died near her home in Bidnija, a village in northern Malta.

She had relentlessly accused various Maltese politicians and other officials of corruption in her popular Running Commentary blog, and had been sued several times.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said "everyone knows Caruana Galizia was a harsh critic of mine, both politically and personally, but nobody can justify this barbaric act in any way".

He tweeted that it was "a spiteful attack on a citizen and freedom of expression. I will not rest until justice is done."

Former Maltese Home Affairs Minister Louis Galea called her "one of Malta's most important, visible, fearless journalists".

"She should have been properly, professionally and effectively protected" by the authorities, he said.

She is survived by her husband and three sons.

She was seen as one of Malta's most influential writers, commented Herman Grech, Times of Malta online editor.

About 3,000 people honoured her in a candle-lit vigil in Sliema, near the capital Valletta, the night after she died.

'Threat to freedom'

The murder shocked Malta's EU partners too.

In a tweet, Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European Commission, said he was "shocked and outraged" by the murder. "If journalists are silenced, our freedom is lost."

According to Maltese media, Caruana Galizia told police two weeks ago that she had received threats.

In his condemnation of the murder a German Green MEP, Sven Giegold, said "such incidents bring to mind Putin's Russia, not the European Union".

Her son Matthew, himself an investigative reporter, castigated the police on Facebook, accusing the authorities of negligence for failing to prevent the "assassination".

He called Malta "a mafia state" where "a culture of impunity has been allowed to flourish by the government".

He described rushing to the scene and finding "my mother's body parts all around me".

He was in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) team that won the Pulitzer Prize for its work on the Panama Papers scandal.

His mother had written blogposts alleging that Mr Muscat's wife was the beneficial owner of a secret Panama company used to channel funds from Azerbaijan's ruling Aliyev family.

Mr Muscat and his wife vehemently denied any wrongdoing. But after the scandal erupted he called a snap election, which he won in June.

According to the Panama Papers revelations, two of Mr Muscat's close associates - Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri - were also involved in secret offshore business.

Caruana Galizia's blog mainly attacked ruling Labour Party politicians and their supporters, but sometimes also officials of the centre-right Nationalist Party.

Among her targets was John Dalli, Malta's former European Commissioner, who was embroiled in a controversy over tobacco industry lobbying and lost his job as EU health policy chief.

Caruana Galizia was a columnist for The Sunday Times of Malta, then for The Malta Independent.

Mr Grech told the BBC she was "an impeccable writer and investigative journalist" - qualities that even her critics acknowledged.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia - whom Caruana Galizia had also criticised - called the murder "the collapse of democracy and freedom of expression". "We shall not be silenced," he added, in a tweet.