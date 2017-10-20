Image copyright PA Image caption An orange weather warning has been put in place for seven Irish counties

A weather warning has been issued for "very strong winds" for a number of counties on the Republic of Ireland south and west coasts.

Irish weather agency Met Éireann said Storm Brian will cause high seas to "pound the coasts" from Friday night until 22:00 local time on Saturday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Coastal areas are expecting the worst of Storm Brian but inland areas will also feel strong winds

Gusts could reach 130km/h (80mph), Met Éireann said, and it issued an orange warning, its second most severe alert.

It applies to Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Wexford and Waterford.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parts of Ireland were flooded by Storm Ophelia when it struck this week

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said Storm Brian would be a typical Atlantic storm and different from Storm Ophelia, which had weakened from its earlier hurricane force.

He added that there was a concern that flooding would occur in County Cork due to high tides over the weekend.

Image copyright PA Image caption High seas will pound coastline in the south and west of Ireland, forecasters say

Mr Murphy said some parts of the county received almost 50mm of rain on Thursday.

Winds of speeds up to 110km/h (68mph) are anticipated across the rest of the Republic of Ireland.

Three people were killed this week as Storm Ophelia lashed Ireland, with a national emergency declared in the Republic.