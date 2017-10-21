Catalan President Carles Puigdemont says Catalonia will not accept Madrid's plan to curb the region's autonomy.

In a statement, he described the imposition of direct rule as the worst attack on Catalonia's institutions since the Franco dictatorship.

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy's plans include the removal of Catalonia's leaders, and curbs on its parliament.

It follows the independence referendum that went ahead despite being banned by the Spain's Constitutional Court.