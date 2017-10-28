Man is shot dead in Dublin

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting happened at Moatview Avenue in Coolock

A 23-year-old man has been shot dead in the Coolock area of Dublin.

The incident happened at Moatview Avenue at about 2:20 local time on Saturday.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the state pathologist in the Republic of Ireland has been notified.

Gardaí (Irish police) are trying to establish a motive for the shooting, which is thought to be a gangland attack.