Man is shot dead in Dublin
- 28 October 2017
- From the section Europe
A 23-year-old man has been shot dead in the Coolock area of Dublin.
The incident happened at Moatview Avenue at about 2:20 local time on Saturday.
The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the state pathologist in the Republic of Ireland has been notified.
Gardaí (Irish police) are trying to establish a motive for the shooting, which is thought to be a gangland attack.