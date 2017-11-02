Eight sacked Catalan ministers have been jailed by a Spanish judge over the region's push for independence.

Prosecutors had asked the high court judge to jail eight of the nine former government members who turned up for questioning in Madrid.

Spain's state prosecutor has requested a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four others who did not show up.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.