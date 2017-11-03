Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Puigdemont has called for his colleagues to be released

A Spanish judge has issued European Arrest Warrants (EAW) for sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his allies who went to Belgium.

The five failed to attend a high court hearing in Madrid on Thursday when nine other ex-members of the regional government were taken into custody.

One of those detained has been freed on bail of €50,000 (£44,000; $58,000).

They all face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for pursuing Catalan independence.

The regional parliament voted to proclaim an independent republic a week ago, following an illegal referendum on independence organised by the Catalan government on 1 October

No other country recognised the move and the Spanish central government moved swiftly to impose control, using emergency powers under the constitution.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Puigdemont said in a Belgian TV interview that he was ready to run in snap regional elections in Catalonia next month

He was the president of the autonomous region of Catalonia until the proclamation of independence and continues to regard himself as the president of the newly proclaimed "Republic of Catalonia".

Mr Puigdemont and his colleagues travelled to Belgium to raise their case for statehood at the EU institutions.

He has said he will not return to Spain unless he receives guarantees of a fair trial.

The other four warrants are for: