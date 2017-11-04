Image copyright Department of Justice Image caption Stephen Henry failed to return to prison on Monday

A man who murdered his victim with a Samurai-style sword is back in custody in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Henry, 41, did not return to Magilligan Prison on Monday, after he was issued a day-release pass to visit his family.

Henry was jailed for murdering father-of-two John Cooke in Lisburn in 2004.

On Friday, Henry was released by a court in Dublin after an arrest for a public order offence.

He was released because a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) had not been issued.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Henry was arrested in Waringstown in County Armagh at about 23:25 GMT on Friday night.

After he did not return to prison on Monday, the PSNI appealed for information into his whereabouts and urged Henry to hand himself in to the authorities without further delay.

However, he crossed the border on Tuesday and was picked up by the Gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin on Friday.