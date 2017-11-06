Image copyright Alexey Venediktov/Instagram Image caption Felgengauer was attacked while working in her radio newsroom

A top Russian radio presenter stabbed in the neck by an intruder on 23 October has gone back on air and told listeners she is recovering well.

A Russian-Israeli man, held by police, has been charged with attempted murder for the attack on Tatyana Felgengauer.

Speaking to her Ekho Moskvy radio colleagues, MdsFelgengauer said "I don't know him - that's all I can say".

Ms Felgengauer was in good humour and spoke clearly in the interview, a video of which was posted on YouTube.

She said she hoped to resume her radio journalism in early January, as her recovery would probably take two months.

"Everything is healing gradually. I must be patient, as the convalescence will take a long time - I had a really major operation, the injuries were severe."

Ms Felgengauer was treated in Moscow. Her treatment included spending time in a medically-induced coma.

Ekho Moskvy (Moscow Echo) is one of Russia's leading sources of independent news.

Its editor-in-chief Alexey Venediktov tweeted a photo of Felgengauer with the message "Tanya is back!"

The assailant, identified as 48-year-old Boris Grits, broke into the radio station and stabbed Ms Felgengauer in the neck.

He claimed that she had "sexually harassed" him "through telepathy".

Speaking on the radio on Monday, Ms Felgengauer said "his hand struck with determination".

The attack triggered speculation that the radio might have been targeted for political reasons.

In recent years some Russian journalists who reported on high-level corruption and other abuses have been intimidated or even murdered.

But investigators believe Grits to be psychologically unstable and see no other motivation for the attack, the Russian government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports.

Last month President Vladimir Putin told human rights officials: "A sick man appeared - so what's that got to do with freedom of speech? He came from Israel and attacked a journalist."

Felgengauer has now put personal security measures in place, but she stressed that she had no intention of leaving Russia.

She said she had been told not to strain her voice. "If my doctor finds out that I've come to the radio I think he'll kill me," she joked.