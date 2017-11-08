Image copyright Team Joe Barr Image caption Joe Barr set the previous Malin-Mizen-Malin record in 2015

An Irish endurance cyclist has completed a nonstop ride up and down the country in what is believed to be a new world record.

Joe Barr, 58, completed the epic cycle in 48 hours and 40 minutes.

The Donegal cyclist said he was going to "have a rest for a while" after completing the 735-mile (1180-km) Malin-Mizen-Malin route on Sunday.

His time is yet to be verified by the UltraMarathon Cycling Association.

It is 21 minutes faster than his own previous record time.

'It's like life'

The route - from Ireland's most northerly point to its most southerly and then back again - presented a number of challenges, he said.

The former professional road racer said at one point he didn't think he would see the finish line.

"I am very experienced at what I do but I have to own the fact that at one point coming out of Mizen Head, I actually thought it wasn't possible," he told BBC News NI.

"That's when the team step in and take over and manage your mental position, that's the benefit of having the quality of people I have in the team.

Image copyright Team Joe Barr Image caption The Donegal rider is a multiple winner of World Cup endurance races

"It's a bit like life, the window of possibility will only open if you keep moving forward."

More than 25 hours of the 48 hour race race was undertaken in darkness.

The inclement Irish weather - including sporadic rain and hail - presented its own challenges. He said it was extremely cold at time and the south west wind, normally an aid to riders, did not materialise.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 735 mile route stretches from the island's most northerly point to its southern tip - and back again

Ultimately, his biggest adversary was the clock.

"During any down time the rider has the clock just doesn't stop, it's a very difficult process for the team to manage."

Barr is now in full recovery mode after the gruelling ride.

"I am pretty tired and expect that to last for a couple of weeks, but functionally I am ok, I'm fine," he said.

The Donegal rider, a multiple winner of World Cup endurance races, set the previous Malin-Mizen-Malin record in 2015.

Next year he plans to enter the 2 man category of the Race Across America, cycling with fellow Donegal man Jason Black, one of the few Irish men to have conquered Everest