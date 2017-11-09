Image copyright Woodkern/Getty Images Image caption Simon Harris is to meet shopkeepers to discuss the separation of alcohol from other products in shops

The implementation of minimum unit pricing on alcohol in the Republic of Ireland will be delayed until the Northern Ireland executive and assembly are back in operation.

Irish health minister Simon Harris said he would introduce the measure "at an appropriate time".

He was speaking in the Irish Senate (Seanad Éireann).

Some senators have warned jobs could be lost in border areas.

This would be as people could cross the Irish border to buy alcohol at a cheaper price.

Mr Harris said Northern Ireland was moving in the same direction as the Republic of Ireland on the issue.

He was speaking after a lengthy debate on the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill which passed committee stage.

Mr Harris also said he would meet shopkeepers to discuss the separation of alcohol from other products.

'Rite of passage'

The minister said he would have a "short engagement" on the issue but emphasised that his bottom line was to minimise visibility in shops.

He added that the aim of any legislation was to create an environment where children are not exposed to alcohol items or advertising on a daily basis.

Mr Harris said alcohol consumption should not be "considered an automatic rite of passage for every teenager".

The Irish Times reports that the bill passed committee stage and will return to the Seanad for the final report stage next week.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January, when the governing parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row.