A priest in Italy has apologised after being criticised for a Facebook post where he appeared to blame a 17-year-old for her rape.

In the post shared in Italian media, Lorenzo Guidotti said it was the girl's fault for being drunk and spending time with North African migrants.

The girl was allegedly assaulted at a train station earlier this month.

The Bologna archdiocese has distanced themselves from the comments and said they did not reflect the church.

Local media reports said a 17-year-old had reported waking up in a train station partially clothed after suffering an alleged sexual assault.

The girl reported that she had been led there by a man of North African origin who said he would help her after she lost her phone while drinking.

The priest responded to the reports in an online post that would only have been visible to his Facebook friends, but it was photographed and shared in Italian local media.

In the Facebook post, Mr Guidotti allegedly said: "Sweetie, I'm sorry, but... you get revoltingly drunk... and then who do you go off with? A North African?"

"Darling, at this point, waking up semi-naked is the least that could happen to you," the post went on.

Mr Giudotti also said that along with the alcohol the girl had "gulped down the ideological tirade about 'welcoming everyone'", referring to migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean sea from North Africa to Italy.

After it was published by local news website Radio Citta del Capo, Mr Guidotti defended his comments: "My is not an attack on the girl...but an attempt to make other kids and their parents think".

The priest later apologised unreservedly to the victim and her family, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Italy has seen more than 500,000 migrants arrive by boat since 2014. The influx has put refugee infrastructure under severe strain and been met with a rise in nationalist sentiment among some Italians.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said the Italian public were "exasperated" with the issue and a new long-term strategy was needed.