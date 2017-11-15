Image copyright EPA Image caption Some roads were inundated by more than 1m (3ft) of water

Floods caused by heavy rain have killed at least nine people and caused destruction in three towns near the Greek capital, Athens, officials say.

The industrial towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, 27km (17 miles) west of Athens, were the most affected.

Many of the dead were elderly people whose bodies were found inside their homes, reports say.

"Everything is lost. The disaster is biblical," Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki told state broadcaster ERT.

At least 10 people have been taken to hospital, and three others are still missing.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his condolences.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Greece for about a week.

A state of emergency has been declared in some of the affected areas

The fire service said there were more than 300 calls for help