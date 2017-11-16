Nadal wins damages over doping claim by Roselyne Bachelot
- 16 November 2017
Europe
A Paris court has ordered former French Sports Minister Roselyne Bachelot to pay 12,000 euros (£10,700; $14,000) to tennis star Rafael Nadal over a doping allegation.
Nadal sued her for damages, saying her comments were harmful to his image. He had sought 100,000 euros in damages.
She made the comments in a TV interview last year.
The judge also issued her with a suspended fine of 500 euros, ruling that she was guilty of defamation.