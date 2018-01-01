Europe

Man dies following New Year's Eve stabbing

  • 1 January 2018
A man in his 40s has died following a knife attack on New Year's Eve in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at Dublin, Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan, at 23:00 GMT on Sunday.

The man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he died on Monday.

Irish police have begun an investigation.