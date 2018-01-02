Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The man was arrested and taken to Tallaght garda station

Three customers tackled an armed robber at an Irish pub and held him until police arrived.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a pub at Firhouse Road, Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland.

A man went into the bar shortly before midnight on Monday holding what is believed to be a firearm. He threatened staff and demanded money.

But three customers challenged him.

They held him until the police arrived. A gun was recovered from the scene and has been sent for technical examination.