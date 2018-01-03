Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

Image copyright EPA Image caption The man reportedly announced "I'm going via the wing" before pulling the emergency exit handle

A Ryanair passenger, fed up with waiting to leave a plane in Spain, got in trouble after taking the emergency exit and waiting on the wing.

His flight from London had been delayed on hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board for 30 minutes at Malaga.

The man, reportedly a Polish national in his 50s, sat on the wing for some time before being talked back inside.

He was later arrested by airport security.

Video footage taken by another passenger shows the man setting his hand luggage down before perching on the wing's edge as a number of people can be heard laughing in the background.

The unusual incident happened on flight FR8164 from Stansted to Malaga on New Year's Day.

The Daily Mail spoke with two other passengers on board the flight, one of whom said it was "surreal" when the man activated the emergency exit, announcing: "I'm going via the wing".

But it also quoted another passenger, Raj Mistry, who said the man had been suffering from asthma and was struggling to breathe.

A spokesman for Ryanair called the event an "airport security breach".

"Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities," he said.

It is not the first time a Ryanair passenger has taken to the tarmac in Spain.

In 2016, one passenger in Madrid jumped from a disconnected bridge and sprinted across the tarmac towards a Ryanair plane in an attempt to catch a flight to Gran Canaria.