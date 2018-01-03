Image copyright RTE Image caption The suspect is being held at Dundalk Garda Station

A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing incident in County Louth on Wednesday.

It happened at Avenue Road, Dundalk, shortly before 09:00 local time.

The deceased, who is believed to be Asian, was stabbed to death in the street and two other people were subsequently attacked.

Gardaí (Irish police) arrested a man. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

It is believed the suspect is originally from the Middle East.

Police have cordoned-off three areas of the town as part of their investigation.