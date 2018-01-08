Image copyright PA Image caption Paddy Harte dedicated much of his life to public service

Tributes have been paid to the former Donegal TD and Minister of State Paddy Harte, who has died at the age of 86.

Born in Lifford in 1931, the Fine Gael politician had been battling ill health for a number of years.

He was first elected to the Dáil (Irish parliament) in 1961 for Donegal North-East, and retained his seat until 1997.

In the 1980s, Mr Harte served as Minister of State at the Department of Posts and Telegraphs as well as Spokesman on Northern Ireland.

When the Troubles erupted he was one of the few politicians from the Republic of Ireland prepared to meet all sides in the conflict.

It was a visit to the cemeteries of the Somme and Flanders in 1996 that was to change his life.

Image copyright PA Image caption Paddy Harte pictured with Glen Barr and Bertie Ahern

Struck by the thousands of Irish names on headstones, he was determined to create a lasting memorial to the forgotten soldiers.

Along with former Ulster Defence Association (UDA) leader Glen Barr, who died last year, he was instrumental in setting up the Peace Park the Island of Ireland Peace Park and Round Tower on Messines Ridge in Belgium.

Fellow Donegal TD Minister Joe Mc Hugh said Paddy Harte's role in local and national politics is assured.

"He was a very, very hardworking public representative on the ground and as people will also be aware of his work for peace, his vision for Northern Ireland and the North West, which put him ahead of his time in terms of his legacy," he said.

"They were very dark days and he took political risk by reaching out.

"I would like to acknowledge the work that he did both at a local and peace process level and pass my sympathies on to the Harte family at this very sad time."

Image copyright PA Image caption He received an OBE in 2006

Ahead of his time, Mr Harte wore a poppy in the Dáil to remember Irish soldiers who fought in World War One.

It was a move that would be echoed by the current Fine Gael prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, more than 20 years later.

Former Editor of the Derry Journal Pat McArt knew him well.

"Paddy Harte was a very honourable, decent man," he told the BBC

"He was a man of principle who always believed in doing the right thing, and when he decided to do something, he went for it."