Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Enquiries into Martin Clancy's death were upgraded to a murder investigation after a post-mortem examination on Monday

Irish police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a man's body in Limerick.

Martin Clancy, 40, was found dead in an apartment on Little O'Curry Street just after 18:00 GMT on Sunday evening.

Police inquiries into his death were upgraded to a murder investigation following a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information.

They said they are "particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen Martin or spoke to him since Monday 1 January".