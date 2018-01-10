Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The pub is close to the town centre

More than 30 people had to be moved from their homes after a bomb was found in a pub in County Louth on Tuesday night.

The device was found in a toilet in Sarsfields bar, Cord Road, in Drogheda at about 21:30 local time.

Part of the street was also cordoned off as a precaution.

An army bomb disposal team were on the scene before midnight and made the device safe. They left the scene at 01:05.

"Following an assessment of the device, it was made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location, where it was found to be viable," an army spokesman said.

Residents were allowed back into their homes at about 01.30.