Drogheda pub: Bomb found in toilet, say police

  • 10 January 2018
Google map picture showing Sarsfields Pub in Drogheda Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The pub is close to the town centre

More than 30 people had to be moved from their homes after a bomb was found in a pub in County Louth on Tuesday night.

The device was found in a toilet in Sarsfields bar, Cord Road, in Drogheda at about 21:30 local time.

Part of the street was also cordoned off as a precaution.

An army bomb disposal team were on the scene before midnight and made the device safe. They left the scene at 01:05.

"Following an assessment of the device, it was made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location, where it was found to be viable," an army spokesman said.

Residents were allowed back into their homes at about 01.30.

