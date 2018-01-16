Image copyright Alamy Image caption The Netherlands is the biggest user of pulse fishing in the EU

The European Parliament is debating whether to change the rules that allow trawlers from the Netherlands to catch fish using a method that campaigners have compared to putting a Taser into the sea.

The Dutch government and EU officials say they are pioneering a technique that is better for the environment than traditional tools.

How is electricity used in fishing?

This is about a technique called pulse fishing, where trawlers use nets that generate an electric current.

Fish - particularly sole - are stunned, which forces them to float upwards, making them easier to catch.

What does the law say?

Like the use of explosives and poison, pulse fishing is technically banned in the EU. The US, China and several other countries have a ban too.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Is electrofishing safe and humane?

But there is an exception which allows EU countries to catch up to 5% of their annual fishing quota in the North Sea using "innovative methods" in the name of research.

Pulse fishing counts as one of those innovative methods.

Why is there a campaign against it?

The French conservation group Bloom is leading the campaign against electric fishing.

They say the technique harms the fish it is designed to catch and kills marine life that is supposed to be left alone.

"If you electrocute marine life you have an ecosystem-wide problem," says Claire Nouvain, Bloom's president.

"You wipe out the resource in the ocean. You transform it into a real desert."

She is also the one who says it amounts to putting a Taser into the water.

Image copyright PA Image caption Groups representing small scale fishing fleets across Europe have spoken out against pulse fishing

Bloom is supported by organisations representing smaller-scale fishermen in France and the UK.

The luxury hotel chain Relais & Châteaux is on board, along with a group of Michelin-starred chefs who say they will not cook with pulse-caught fish.

The British and French supermarkets Waitrose and Intermarché have also said they will not sell fish caught in this way.

Why do the Dutch like it?

The Netherlands is the biggest user of this method in the EU. The Dutch government has issued permits to around 80 trawlers. ("Err... how many boats do you need for an experiment?" ask campaigners).

The Dutch point to studies which suggest their pulse-equipped fleet used 46% less fuel and catch 50% less unwanted marine life than other trawlers.

"All these things are better for the environment than the current way we fish," according to Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten.

"The current discussion unfortunately evolves around sentiments, but this is the way fishing will look in the future."

What is happening now?

The European parliament is debating and voting on a proposal from officials at the European Commission that would raise the limit on how many fish can be caught using electrodes.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some supermarkets are refusing to sell fish caught via pulse trawling

MEPs have tabled a range of amendments, including giving the go-ahead to the increase in pulse fishing, allowing it to continue but only for a few more years while more research is done, or fully implementing the ban.

Whatever the the result of the vote, negotiations between the parliament, the European Commission and EU countries will go on for some time.