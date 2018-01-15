Image copyright @LislotS Image caption Belgian police said that 10 to 20 people were hurt

A blast has brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp, injuring several people.

The origin of the explosion on the central street of Paardenmarkt is not clear. But police said they did not believe it was related to terrorism.

Emergency services are searching through the rubble. Three other buildings were also damaged in Monday evening's explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Emergency services are on the scene, searching through the debris

Belgian police said on Twitter (in Flemish) that 10 to 20 people were hurt in the explosion at Paardenmarkt.