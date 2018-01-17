Image copyright Memorial Image caption The organisation posted photos of the fire damage on its website

The prominent Russian human rights group Memorial says arsonists have set fire to its offices in the southern Russian republic of Ingushetia.

The organisation believes it is an attempt to stop its work in the region.

The attacks comes a week after Memorial's local head in neighbouring Chechnya was arrested.

Memorial has recently investigated alleged abuse by Chechen authorities, including the persecution of gay men.

Video footage from outside the group's office in the town of Nazran shows two masked men climbing a ladder to a window and carrying what look like fuel canisters.

They then flee as fire breaks out destroying three rooms, equipment and documents.

Memorial has told the BBC it believes that both the fire and the arrest of Oyub Titiyev are intended to frighten its activists and to force them out of Chechnya.

The Kremlin says it is investigating Wednesday's attack but it does not believe the two incidents are connected.

Image copyright Memorial Image caption Oyub Titiyev says he is being held on trumped-up charges

Mr Titiyev was arrested in the Kurchaloi region of Chechnya, a Russian republic, on the way to a meeting on 9 January.

Police said they found more than 6 oz (170g) of marijuana wrapped in a plastic bag in his car.

But Mr Titiyev says police planted the drugs on him, because of his human rights work.

His team has been investigating the alleged detention and torture of gay men - as well as critics of the region's head, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Memorial has also named people it believes to have been secretly shot dead by police in Chechnya.

In a post of Facebook, Nils Muižnieks, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said Wednesday's arson attack was "extremely worrying".

He condemned the arrest of Mr Titiyev, and said: "I firmly condemn this succession of events that illustrates the threatening climate in which human rights defenders work in the North Caucasus."

He added that the incidents showed "the authorities' failure to uphold their obligation to ensure a safe and enabling environment for human rights defenders".