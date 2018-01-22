Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives at Copenhagen airport

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont has arrived in Denmark, triggering a new attempt by Spain's prosecutor to have him arrested.

An hour later the speaker of the Catalan parliament nominated him to head the regional government.

Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October, after a failed independence bid was ruled illegal by the Spanish authorities.

He has travelled to Copenhagen to host a debate on Catalonia.

Spain's Supreme Court dropped an arrest warrant in December but the prosecutor has now applied for it to be reissued.

The former Catalan leader is at risk of charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds. The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 30 years.

'Absolutely legitimate'

Mr Puigdemont arrived at Copenhagen airport shortly after 07:00 GMT and was not detained, leaving in a car.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the new detention request, if it is approved by Spain's Supreme Court, will only be directed to Danish authorities.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge had withdrawn the European-wide warrant in December, saying it would complicate the Spanish legal investigation and its removal would allow Spain to gain full control over the case.

On Monday morning, the Catalan parliament's speaker, Roger Torrent, said Mr Puigdemont's candidacy to head the regional government was "absolutely legitimate" despite the charges against him.

The Spanish government in Madrid says he cannot rule from abroad. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Saturday it would be considered "illegal".

But Mr Puigdemont's supporters say it would be possible with modern technology.

His candidacy will be voted on by the end of the month.

His party emerged as the largest of the three separatist groupings in Catalonia regional election in December. Together the parties secured 70 out of the 135 seats.