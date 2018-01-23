Image copyright PA Image caption The singer's remains lay in repose in her home city of Limerick

The funeral of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan will take place in County Limerick later on Tuesday, followed by private family burial.

Ms O'Riordan died suddenly in London last week, aged 46.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects in her home city of Limerick over the weekend.

Candles lit the streets of her native Ballybricken on Monday, as her coffin was brought to Saint Ailbe's church, where she once sang in the choir.

The Irish President, Michael D Higgins, also visited to sympathise with the late singer's family, describing her death as "profoundly sad for one so young."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dolores O'Riordan died suddenly in London last week, aged 46.

Ms O'Riordan will be buried beside her late father, Terence, in a private ceremony in nearby Caherelly cemetery following a funeral Mass.

She was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in London on 15 January.

It has now emerged she was due to discuss a new Cranberries album with her record label during her trip.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds queued in Limerick despite the wet weather to pay respects

Her publicist issued a statement saying that while she had been in the city for a studio mixing session with her other music group, D.A.R.K., she was also due to meet representatives of the BMG record label "to discuss plans for the release of a new Cranberries studio album".

The mother-of-three was expected to discuss its scheduled release with record label BMG while in England.

An inquest into O'Riordan's death, held at London's Westminster Coroner's Court, has been adjourned until 3 April while the coroner awaits test results.

The singer was renowned for her distinctive voice and enjoyed huge success with the Cranberries in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.

The Metropolitan Police have said they are not treating her sudden death as suspicious.