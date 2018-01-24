In pictures: River Seine bursts banks in Paris

  • 24 January 2018

Metro lines and stations have been closed after France's wettest January for more than 100 years.

  • The flooded Seine with Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris in the background on 23 January 2018 AFP

    The river is so high that most boats are unable to get under the bridges to pass along it.

  • View of the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, 23 January 2018 Reuters

    Some Metro lines and stations have been closed along with tourist attractions including the Notre Dame cathedral and Musée d'Orsay.

    Looking on to the Île de la Cité - the island in the Seine river where you find Notre Dame - trees and lamp posts can be seen emerging from the water.

  • A flooded park on the banks of the Seine river on 22 January 2018 AFP

    The river is normally one or two metres (3ft-6ft), as measured from a point on Austerlitz bridge, but it is now over 5m.

  • A man under an umbrella looks at the flooded river Seine level in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on 23 January 2018 AFP

    There are predictions it could reach 6.2m on Saturday - taking the level above the historic levels reached during dramatic floods in June 2016.

  • Rats in Paris (file image) AFP

    Paris has a notorious rat problem and rising water levels are driving many of them out of their nests.

  • A residents and her dog use a rowboat to get down a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on the southern outskirts of Paris on 24 January 2018 AFP

    However, the water is still far from the 8.6m level reached in 1910, when residents were forced to flee low-lying zones of the city.

