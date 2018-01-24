In pictures: River Seine bursts banks in Paris
Metro lines and stations have been closed after France's wettest January for more than 100 years.
The river is so high that most boats are unable to get under the bridges to pass along it.
Some Metro lines and stations have been closed along with tourist attractions including the Notre Dame cathedral and Musée d'Orsay.
Looking on to the Île de la Cité - the island in the Seine river where you find Notre Dame - trees and lamp posts can be seen emerging from the water.
The river is normally one or two metres (3ft-6ft), as measured from a point on Austerlitz bridge, but it is now over 5m.
There are predictions it could reach 6.2m on Saturday - taking the level above the historic levels reached during dramatic floods in June 2016.
Paris has a notorious rat problem and rising water levels are driving many of them out of their nests.
However, the water is still far from the 8.6m level reached in 1910, when residents were forced to flee low-lying zones of the city.