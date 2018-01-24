'Major water rescue' at Howth harbour
- 24 January 2018
Emergency services in the Republic of Ireland are currently attending a "water rescue incident" in Dublin.
There are reports that a car has gone into the harbour in Howth, County Dublin.
Irish state broadcaster RTÉ said it is thought one person was in the vehicle.
Gardaí (Irish police), Dublin Fire Brigade, the Irish Coastguard, RNLI and Howth Coastguard are involved in the rescue.
Water rescue in Howth pic.twitter.com/9JuiutAS2P— Des Mullan (@desmullan) January 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @desmullan
Gardaí say a witness reported seeing a car go off Howth pier. Gardaí, Fire Brigade, Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI lifeboat on scene Garda Water unit on way— Colman O'Sullivan (@colmanos) January 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @colmanos
The RNLI said it had launched a lifeboat in response before 1800 local time.
#BreakingNews A major search of Howth Harbour is happening at present.. pic.twitter.com/cgUVwyZG3n— Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) January 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @padraig_reilly
We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Lp80Xt5zku— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DubFireBrigade
The Garda Water Unit is on its way to the scene.