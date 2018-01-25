Italy train crash: Two killed near Milan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The crash scene near Milan - the cause is not yet clear

A commuter train has derailed near Milan, killing at least two people and injuring about 100.

Firefighters are trying to free several people trapped in one carriage, between the stations of Treviglio and Pioltello, Italy's Rai news reports.

Ten people are critically injured. Hundreds of commuters were on board.

The Trenord train was heading to Milan from Cremona, in northern Italy. The cause of the crash is not yet clear. It happened just before 07:00 (06:00 GMT).

Pictures show the twisted wreckage of two carriages at the scene. The train had been heading for Milan's Porta Garibaldi station.

Firefighters are battling to free passengers from the debris