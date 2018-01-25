Image copyright Reuters Image caption Calais is used by thousands of tourists and commercial vehicles every day

Protesting French fishermen have blocked the busy port of Calais, stopping all ships from arriving or leaving.

The fishermen are protesting against so-called pulse fishing, which uses electrified nets to stun fish.

Members of the European Parliament recently voted to ban the controversial practice.

The head of P&O Ferries, Janette Bell, said the blockade of the port was "utterly unacceptable".

"We call on the French authorities to ensure that the blockade is cleared without further delay and that Calais reopens for business," she said in a statement.

A Calais port spokeswoman said they were in talks with the fishermen and that authorities expected the blockade to be over by midday.

Calais is a major link between the UK and France used by thousands of tourists and commercial vehicles every day.

The English port of Dover was also hit by the action, with P&O and DFDS Seaways suspending scheduled services.

P&O said two car ferries were stuck at Dover waiting to cross the English Channel while two more were waiting in Calais.

Fishermen were also blocking a road leading to the port of Boulogne, about 30km (20 miles) south-west of Calais, French media reported.

Stéphane Pinto, vice president of the regional fisheries committee, said a small flotilla of boats had sailed to Calais from Boulogne and other boats from Dunkirk had joined them.

He said the fishermen faced financial losses because of the use of pulse fishing.

"We're at our wits ends. We feel abandoned," he added.

The controversial technique involves trawlers using nets that generate an electric current, stunning the fish and making them float upwards where they are easier to catch.

The Netherlands is the biggest user of this method in the EU, and argues that it is better for the environment than traditional trawling.

However, the practice has inflamed French fishermen who complain it is depleting stocks. The French conservation group Bloom is also campaigning against the method.

Following its vote, the European Parliament will hold long negotiations with the European Commission and member states to agree a package of measures to streamline regulations for fishing.

Dutch trawlers can continue to use pulse fishing until the new legislation comes into force.