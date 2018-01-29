Homeless in Paris: Is there a solution?
- 29 January 2018
An estimated 28,000 people sleep rough on the streets of Paris.
Here is the story of just one of them. Could anyone have stopped him dying alone on a park bench?
Tap here to find out more.