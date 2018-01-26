Image copyright AFP Image caption The candidates faced each other in a televised debate on Thursday

Czechs are going to the polls in a tightly contested presidential election run-off, seen as a vote on the Czech Republic's direction.

The election sees pro-Russia and anti-immigration President Milos Zeman seeking a second five-year term against Jiri Drahos, a pro-EU academic with no previous political experience.

Polls suggest that 10% of voters are still undecided.

Polling stations will be open on Friday and Saturday.

In the first round, Mr Zeman had 38.6% of the vote while Mr Drahos won 26.6%. Most of the defeated candidates have since endorsed Mr Drahos.

The election has reflected divisions between low-income voters with lower education and those living in rural areas, who tend to vote for Mr Zeman, and wealthier and well-educated residents of bigger cities, who are likely to prefer Mr Drahos, correspondents say.

The post of president is largely ceremonial but hugely influential. It picks, for instance, which politician can form a government.

Mr Zeman has promised to give Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman, a second chance to form a government after his minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in parliament last week.

Who's who in Czech run-off?

Image copyright EPA

Milos Zeman, 73

Joined the Communist Party in 1968 during the "Prague Spring" but was expelled in 1970 for opposing Soviet intervention that crushed moves towards liberal reforms

After communism fell he joined the left-leaning Social Democratic party and became leader in 1993

In 2013 he became the third president of the Czech Republic since it split from Slovakia in 1993

In his outspoken remarks on immigration he once said that Muslims were "impossible to integrate" into Europe

In the EU, he has fiercely opposed sanctions against Moscow and has made improving relations with China a priority

Image copyright EPA

Jiri Drahos, 68