Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Protesters held banners reading "Together against racism, sexism and social cuts"

At least 8,000 people have protested in Austria's capital Vienna against a ball held by the far-right Freedom Party, police say.

The so-called Academics Ball at the Hofburg Palace is being attended by the head of the party, Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

The Freedom Party has secured the key posts in Austria's coalition government after last year's elections.

It is the only Western European nation to have a far-right party in power.

The Freedom Party's senior coalition partner is the conservative People's Party led by Sebastian Kurz - the world's youngest head of government.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Demonstrators called for resistance, chanting "Do not let Nazis win"

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some in the crowd lit smoke grenades

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ball guests walked to the venue under police guard. The annual event for student fraternities often attracts far-right figures

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Vice-Chancellor and Freedom Party head Heinz-Christian Strache (centre) arrived for the event with his wife Philippa