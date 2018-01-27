Two injured in Dublin shooting

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Two people have been injured in a shooting close to a juvenile boxing tournament in Dublin.

It happened at about 21:45 GMT on the South Circular Road, near the National Stadium, on Friday.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that a 44-year-old was shot in the foot and another person was shot in the wrist.

Gardaí believe there were two gunmen who both wore ski masks and left the scene in a dark coloured car.

Two cars were later found burned out in north Dublin.

The shooting is being treated as attempted murder.

Security has been increased in the area while the boxing tournament enters its second day, reports RTÉ.