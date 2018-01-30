Image copyright AFP Image caption Jonathann Daval addressed crowds who attended a march for his murdered wife in November

The husband of a jogger found dead in eastern France has admitted killing her "by mistake", his lawyers say.

The partially burnt body of Alexia Daval, 29, was discovered in woodland near the town of Gray last October.

Her husband Jonathann Daval, a 34-year-old IT worker, had been detained by police on Monday.

He had denied being involved in her death. But on Tuesday his lawyers said he had confessed to police and said he had not meant to kill her.

"He said it was an accident and he is sorry" for what happened, lawyers Ornella Spatafora and Randall Schwerdorffer told AFP news agency.

Investigators had earlier said they thought Mrs Daval's death may have been the result of a "marital argument gone wrong".

The couple, who were having difficulties conceiving a child, were "experiencing strong tensions", sources had told French media.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Daval's lawyer has told the press that he was not involved in the murder of his wife

What happened to Alexia Daval?

Mrs Daval, a 29-year-old banker, went out for a morning run on 28 October, according to her husband. He said that after not hearing from her for several hours he had alerted police.

Her body was found two days later, partly burnt and covered by branches in a forest far from her usual jogging route. A source close to the investigation told AFP news agency there were no preliminary indications she had been raped but a post mortem examination had found she had been strangled.

The murder inspired a march of 10,000 people in the quiet town of Gray in Haute-Saône.

Women also honoured the jogger with symbolic runs in cities across France.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Daval, right, who wore his wedding jacket at his wife's funeral, was the last person to see her alive

For months, investigators did not have any suspects in the case. Her husband was the last witness to see his wife.

In the initial hearing, he spoke as a simple witness, admitting he had argued with his wife the day before her disappearance.

That altercation explained, according to him, scratches and bite marks visible on his hands.