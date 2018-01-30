Man shot in Dublin gun attack

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting happened at James Larkin House on North Strand

A man in his 20s has been shot at a block of flats in Dublin.

It happened at James Larkin House on North Strand shortly before 21:45 local time on Tuesday night.

Gardaí (Irish police) said he sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the man was shot up to six times in the chest and stomach.