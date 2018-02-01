Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The tainted baby milk scandal will cost Lactalis hundreds of millions of euros

The French dairy group at the centre of a baby milk scandal, Lactalis, has admitted some of its products may have been tainted over more than a decade.

Millions of boxes of powdered milk have been recalled worldwide following a salmonella outbreak last year.

Researchers say that the exact same strain of salmonella was responsible for another outbreak in 2005.

The company said it was possible other babies could have been affected by Lactalis products since then.

In a newspaper interview published on Thursday, Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier said tests had shown that a factory at the centre of the latest scare, in north-western France, was also responsible for the 2005 outbreak.

Baby milk scandal explained in 100 and 500 words

The factory in the town of Craon - owned by Lactalis since 2006 - was closed in December after it emerged that contamination had started in one of its drying towers.

On Thursday researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Paris said the bacteria had remained at the site until it was closed, and that as a result 25 babies had fallen ill between 2005 and 2017.

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Investigators raided the Lactalis headquarters in January

In his interview with Les Échos newspaper, Mr Besnier said: "The possibility that babies consumed tainted milk over this period cannot be ruled out".

The crisis, he added, would "cost Lactalis hundreds of millions" of euros.

Lawsuits have been filed by parents who say their children became unwell after drinking the formula. At least 36 cases have been traced to Lactalis products.