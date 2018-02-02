Two army helicopters have crashed in southern France, killing at least five people, French media report.

The crash happened at Carcès lake, just north of St Tropez.

Rescuers are at the scene, in the Var region, searching for a sixth person who was aboard one of the helicopters.

It is not clear what caused the crash. Both helicopters belonged to a military flying school called Ealat, Var officials said. It trains pilots for the army and other military services.