Two army helicopters have crashed in southern France, killing at least five people, French media report.

The crash happened at Carc├Ęs lake, just north of St Tropez.

Rescuers are at the scene, in the Var region, searching for a sixth person who was aboard one of the helicopters.

It is not clear what caused the crash. Both helicopters belonged to a military flying school called Ealat, Var officials said. It trains pilots for the army and other military services.