Image copyright EPA

At least four people have been wounded in a series of drive-by shootings in a town in central Italy, and one man has been arrested, police say.

All of those hurt in the attacks in Macerata were foreigners, they added.

The suspect had an Italian flag wrapped around his neck when he was detained.

The shootings were reported in different parts of Macerata, including near the town's train station. The mayor warned people in a tweet to stay indoors because of the incident.

The shots were fired from a black Alfa Romeo car, although it was unclear whether the attacker was on his own.

Some reports said as many as six people were wounded and police said the victims were being treated in hospital. Police said all those targeted were foreigners and local media said they were black immigrants.

Gunfire was heard in the Via Spalato and Via dei Velini parts of town, two key areas in an investigation into the murder of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found last Wednesday. A Nigerian man was detained over the killing.

Local reports are linking the two incidents.