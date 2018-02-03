Image copyright Radio Television Espanola Image caption The men used "over 200 symbols" to communicate with each other

A 500-year-old secret code used in letters between one of Spain's most famous monarchs and a military commander has been cracked.

The letters, constructed using more than 200 special characters, were deciphered by the country's intelligence agency.

Ferdinand of Aragon's letters have tantalised historians for centuries.

He was behind the final reconquest of Spain from the Moors in 1492 and Columbus's journeys to the Americas.

The letters include instructions on strategy during military campaigns in Italy in the early 16th Century. They were written using secret code in case they fell into enemy hands.

The letters, on display at Spain's Army Museum in Toledo, use "over 200 symbols", curator Jesús Anson explained.

It took intelligence services almost half a year to decipher four of them, some of which went on for over 20 pages.

The code-cracking has been described by some as a "Rosetta Stone" moment, amid hopes that it could lead to more coded letters being deciphered.

Details outlined in the letters range from instructions on troop deployments to admonishing the commander for not consulting the king before launching diplomatic initiatives.

In the early 16th century, it would have taken 15 days for the letters to get between the monarch's residencies to south-eastern Italy where the commander was based.