Moscow has seen its heaviest snowfall in a day since records began, with more than 2,000 trees brought down and air travel disrupted, officials say.

More than half the monthly average snow fell on Saturday, beating the previous record set in 1957.

A falling tree and collapsing power line killed one person and five others were injured.

Snowfall is expected to ease off on Sunday night but the temperature is expected to drop.

Dozens of flights have been delayed at the Russian capital's airports.

Despite the disruption, many people on social media just seem happy to see a "real Russian winter" again after the unseasonal thaws of previous years, and have been sharing snowscape pictures.

The city broke a different record in December when it registered the least amount of sunshine seen in a month there.