Image copyright Facebook Image caption Noeleen Reilly's resignation comes ahead of this weekend's conference that will see Mary Lou McDonald confirmed as Sinn Féin's new president

A Dublin Sinn Féin councillor has resigned after alleging an "orchestrated campaign of bullying" against her.

Noeleen Reilly said she brought the matter to the party's attention in 2014, but without success.

She alleges the behaviour by a number of people included "physical assaults, verbal abuse, total isolation" and smear campaigns.

There has been no reaction thus far from Sinn Féin.

Ms Reilly's resignation comes ahead of a special Sinn Féin conference at the weekend which will see Mary Lou McDonald confirmed as the new party president with Michelle O'Neill set to become vice-president.

Noeleen Reilly, who says she will remain as a councillor, was suspended from the party for 6 months over the weekend after she alleged she had been the victim of an assault by a person close to the local Sinn Féin politician and former IRA bomb-maker, Dessie Ellis.

She released images showing injuries which she claimed were the result of an attack.

Over the weekend, Sinn Fein said Mr Ellis was to be censured over comments he had made about Cllr Reilly.

She was not available for comment on Monday.